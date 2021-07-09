Match preview: Cincinnati – Columbus Crew

07/09/2021 at 01:30 CEST

Next Saturday at 01:30 the match of the sixteenth day of Major League Soccer will be played, in which we will see the Cincinnati and to Columbus Crew in the Nippert Stadium.

The Cincinnati He faces the match of the sixteenth day with the intention of adding more points to his classification table after getting a draw against him Houston Dynamo in their last meeting. Since the competition began, the locals have won in three of the 10 games played so far with a figure of 10 goals in favor and 18 against.

On the visitors’ side, the Columbus Crew reaped a two-way tie against the New england revolution, adding a point in the last match played in the competition, so that he arrives at the game with the illusion of recovering points that were left behind. Of the 11 games he has played in this season of Major League Soccer, the Columbus Crew he has won four of them with 11 goals for and nine against.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Cincinnati he has achieved a balance of three defeats in three games played in his stadium, so he will have to defend his goal very well if he does not want to lose more points in the championship. In the role of visitor, the Columbus Crew He has won once and has drawn twice in his six games played, so he will have to give everything in the stadium of the Cincinnati to get more points away from home.

The two rivals have met before at the stadium of CincinnatiIn fact, the numbers show two losses and a draw in favor of the local team. Likewise, the local team accumulates a streak of two games in a row without losing at home against the Columbus Crew. The last game they played on Cincinnati and the Columbus Crew In this competition it took place in October 2020 and ended with a 2-1 result for the locals.

Currently, between Cincinnati and the Columbus Crew there is a difference of five points in the ranking. The team of Jaap stam He arrives at the match in eleventh position and with 11 points before the match. For his part, Columbus Crew it has 16 points and ranks ninth in the competition.