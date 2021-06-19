Match preview: Cincinnati – Colorado Rapids

06/19/2021 at 1:31 AM CEST

The Cincinnati will play his eleventh match in Major League Soccer against the Colorado Rapids, scheduled to begin this Sunday at 1:30 at the Nippert Stadium.

The Cincinnati comes to the duel with the intention of recovering points after having lost his last match against him New england revolution by a score of 0-1. Since the start of the competition, the locals have won in one of the six games played to date, with a streak of six goals in favor and 15 against.

On the visitors’ side, the Colorado Rapids He took the victory against the FC Dallas during their last match of the competition (3-0), with so many Rosenberry, Neighborhoods Y Tessmann, so he hopes to repeat the scoreboard, this time in the stadium of the Cincinnati. Before this match, the Colorado Rapids they had won four of the seven games played in Major League Soccer this season, with a record of 12 goals for and eight against.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Cincinnati He has achieved a balance of two defeats in two games played in his field, which provides more opportunities than expected for the visitors, who could have it easier to win. In the role of visitor, the Colorado Rapids has won once and drawn once in their three games played, so the players of the Cincinnati They must defend their goal to avoid surprises.

Likewise, the visitors accumulate full of victories in the stadium of the Cincinnati, as they have already won three away games. The last match they played together in this tournament was in June 2019 and ended with a 3-1 result in favor of the Colorado Rapids.

Currently, both teams are separated in the classification by nine points in favor of the Colorado Rapids. The locals, before this match, are in fourteenth place with four points in the standings. For his part, the Colorado Rapids it has 13 points and ranks fourth in the competition.