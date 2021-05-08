Match preview: Churra – Murcia City

05/08/2021 at 10:19 AM CEST

Next Sunday at 10:15 am, the match of the fifth day of the Second Phase of the Third Division will be played, in which we will see the Churra and to Murcia city in the Municipal of Churra.

The Churra faces with reinforced spirits the match of the fifth day to channel a positive streak after winning in the last two matches of the competition against him Muleño at home (0-1) and against Lorca at home (2-0). Since the beginning of the competition, the locals have won two of the four games played to date, with a streak of 20 goals in favor and 39 against.

On the visitors’ side, the Murcia city won against Plus Ultra in his stadium by 2-0 and previously he had also done it out of his field against the Totana Olympic by 1-2, so he intends to maintain his winning streak in the stadium of Churra. To date, of the four games played by the Murcia city In the Second Phase of the Third Division, he has won three of them with a balance of 18 goals scored against 19 conceded.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Churra has a balance of one victory and one defeat in two games played in his field, numbers that can be encouraging for him Murcia city, since they show a certain weakness of the premises in the meetings that take place in the Municipal of Churra. At the exits, the Murcia city It has a balance of one victory and one draw in two games that it has played so far, so it is a fairly strong opponent away from home that the locals will have to face.

The two rivals had already met previously in the stadium of the Churra and the balance is two victories and a draw for the local team. Likewise, the locals have a total of three games in a row without losing against this rival in the Second Phase of the Third Division. The last confrontation between the Churra and the Murcia city This competition was played in December 2019 and ended with a 0-1 result in favor of the locals.

Currently, the Murcia city it is ahead in the standings with a difference of nine points with respect to its rival. The team of Jaime Alarcon He arrives at the match in seventh position and with 22 points before the match. For his part, Murcia city he is first in the table with 31 points.