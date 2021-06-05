Match preview: Churra – Muleño

06/05/2021 at 11:11 AM CEST

Next Sunday at 10:15 am, the match of the ninth day of the Second Phase of the Third Division will be played, which will measure the Churra and to Muleño in the Municipal of Churra.

The Churra optimistically faces the game of the ninth day to consolidate a winning streak after defeating the Lorca at Francisco Artés Carrasco 0-1, with a goal from Juan Matias. In addition, the locals have won four of the eight games played to date, with 26 goals in favor and 41 against.

On the visitors’ side, the Muleño suffered a defeat to the Plus Ultra in the last game (2-3), so he hopes to end his losing streak and redirect his career in the championship. To date, of the eight games that the Muleño In the Second Phase of the Third Division, he has won zero of them with a balance of 23 goals scored against 47 conceded.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Churra He has a record of one win, one loss and two draws in four games played at home, which shows that he is losing points at home, giving the visitors hope of getting results in his favor. In the role of visitor, the Muleño He has a record of three losses and a draw in four games he has played so far, which means that he will have to put a lot of effort into his visit to Churra if you want to improve these figures.

The two rivals had already met before in the stadium of the Churra and the balance is three victories, one defeat and one draw for the local team. In turn, the local team has a streak of four consecutive games undefeated at home against Muleño. The last time they played the Churra and the Muleño In this competition it was in March 2020 and they ended up drawing 0-0.

Analyzing their position in the qualifying table of the Second Phase of Third Division, we see that the locals are ahead with an advantage of 12 points with respect to the Churra. The team of Jaime Alarcon he ranks seventh with 30 points on his scoreboard. For their part, the visitors have 18 points and occupy the ninth position in the competition.