Match preview: Chivas Guadalajara

04/04/2021 at 12:15 AM CEST

The Chivas Guadalajara receives this Monday at 0:00 the visit of the Santos Laguna in it Akron Stadium during his thirteenth match in the Liga MX de Clausura.

The Chivas Guadalajara He reaches the thirteenth day with the intention of recovering points after having lost his last match against him America by a score of 0-3. Since the beginning of the competition, the locals have won two of the 11 matches played so far.

On the visitors’ side, the Santos Laguna he was defeated by 1-2 in the last game he played against the Lion, so that it will look for a triumph in front of Chivas Guadalajara to set the course in the competition. Of the 12 games he has played in this season of Liga MX de Clausura, the Santos Laguna he has won six of them.

As a local, the Chivas Guadalajara he has won once, he has lost twice and he has drawn twice in five games played so far, so he will have to defend his door very well if he does not want to lose more points in the championship. In the role of visitor, the Santos Laguna has won once, has been defeated twice and has drawn twice in his five games that he has played so far, so he will have to strive to score points in his visit to the stadium of the Chivas Guadalajara to try and break the statistics.

The two rivals had already seen each other in the past at the stadium of the Chivas Guadalajara and the balance is eight victories, 10 defeats and two draws in favor of the local team. The last time they faced the Chivas Guadalajara and the Santos Laguna in this tournament it was in August 2020 and the match ended with a score of 2-0 for the Santos Laguna.