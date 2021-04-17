Match preview: Chivas Guadalajara

04/17/2021

On at 02:45 CEST

The Tijuana travel this Sunday to Akron Stadium to measure yourself with Chivas Guadalajara in its fifteenth round of the Liga MX de Clausura, which will begin at 2:00.

The Chivas Guadalajara faces wanting to recover positive feelings in the match corresponding to the fifteenth day after suffering a defeat against him Blue Cross in the previous match by a result of 1-0. In addition, the locals have won in two of the 13 matches played to date in the Liga MX de Clausura with a figure of 16 goals in favor and 20 against.

Regarding the visiting squad, the Tijuana suffered a defeat against Mazatlan in the last game (2-3), so he hopes to end his losing streak and regain his career in the competition. Of the 14 games he has played in this season of the Liga MX de Clausura, the Tijuana he has won four of them and adds a figure of 18 conceded goals against 17 in favor.

As a local, the Chivas Guadalajara They have achieved statistics of one victory, two losses and three draws in six games played at their stadium, figures that show the weakness of the team in home games and that in turn give hope to the visitors. At the exits, the Tijuana they have won once and lost three times in their seven games so far, figures that show the team lacking during their away games.

The two rivals have met before in the Akron Stadium, in fact, the numbers show four losses and three draws in favor of the Chivas Guadalajara. The last time they played the Chivas Guadalajara and the Tijuana in this tournament it was in October 2020 and they ended up drawing 0-0.

Analyzing the situation of these teams in the classification table of the Liga MX de Clausura, we can see that both teams are separated by three points in favor of the Tijuana. The team of Victor vucetich he ranks fifteenth with 13 points on his scoreboard. For his part, the Tijuana it has 16 points and occupies the twelfth position in the classification.