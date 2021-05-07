Match preview: Chicago Fire

05/07/2021 at 7:01 PM CEST

The Chicago Fire will play his fifth game in Major League Soccer against the Philadelphia Union, scheduled to start next Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the SeatGeek Stadium.

The Chicago Fire faces wanting to recover points in the match that corresponds to the fifth day after losing the last match against the New York RB by a score of 2-0. Since the competition began, the hosts have not won any of the three games played so far, with three goals scored against seven conceded.

For his part, Philadelphia Union suffered a defeat to the New York City in the last game (0-2), so he hopes to end his losing streak and redirect his career in the competition. To date, of the three games that the team has played in Major League Soccer, it has won zero of them and has received four goals against and scored one in favor.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Chicago Fire it has tied for the moment in its only match played in this position. At home, the Philadelphia Union it also did not go beyond a draw in its only away meeting.

The two rivals have met before in the SeatGeek Stadium, in fact, the numbers show seven wins, three losses and three draws in favor of the Chicago Fire. The last game they played on Chicago Fire and the Philadelphia Union This tournament took place in October 2020 and ended with a 2-1 result in favor of the Philadelphia Union.

Currently, the teams are tied at one point in the Major League Soccer standings, so this match could change their places in the table. The home team is thirteenth, while the away team is currently in twelfth place.