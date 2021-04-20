Match preview: Chelsea – Brighton and Hove Albion

04/19/2021 at 9:01 PM CEST

Next Tuesday at 9:00 p.m. the match of the thirty-second day of the Premier League will be played, in which we will see the Chelsea and to Brighton in the Stamford Bridge.

The Chelsea faces with reinforced spirits the meeting of the thirty-second day to channel a winning streak after winning out of his field by a score of 1-4 at Crystal palace in the Selhurst Park, with goals from Zouma, Havertz Y Pulisic. Since the start of the season, the hosts have won 15 of the 31 matches played so far in the Premier League, with 50 goals scored against 31 conceded.

Regarding the visiting team, the Brighton and Hove Albion reaped a zero draw against the Everton, adding a point in the last match played in the competition, so he comes to the game with the pretense of staying this time with the three points. Before this match, the Brighton and Hove Albion they had won seven of 31 Premier League games this season, scoring 33 goals for and 38 against.

Regarding the results at home, the Chelsea He has won seven times, been defeated three times and has drawn five times in 15 games played so far, indicating that he will have to work hard during this game if he doesn’t want to lose more points at home. At home, the Brighton and Hove Albion He has a balance of five wins, six losses and four draws in 15 games played, making him a rival with good performance as an outsider.

The rivals had already met before in the Stamford Bridge and the balance is three victories in favor of Chelsea. Likewise, the locals are the ones who have won the most times in their stadium against the BrightonWell, they have done it on the last three occasions. The last time they faced the Chelsea and the Brighton in this tournament it was in September 2020 and the match ended with a score of 1-3 in favor of the locals.

Currently, both teams are separated in the classification by 21 points in favor of the Chelsea. The Chelsea He arrives at the meeting with 54 points in his locker and occupying fifth place before the game. For his part, the Brighton and Hove Albion it has 33 points and occupies the fifteenth position in the classification.