Match preview: Cerezo Osaka

07/16/2021 at 12:00 CEST

Next Saturday at 12:00 the match of the twentieth day of the J1 Japanese League will be played, in which we will see the Cherry Osaka and to Vissel Kobe in the Yanmar Stadium Nagai.

The Cherry Osaka reaches the twentieth day with the intention of recovering points after suffering a defeat against him Tokushima Vortis in the previous match by a score of 1-2. Since the beginning of the season, the hosts have won in six of the 18 games played to date in the J1 Japanese League and have managed to score 22 goals for and 20 against.

On the visitors’ side, the Vissel Kobe had just won their last two games 5-0 and 1-2, the first against the Yokohama at home and the second against him Fukuoka Wasp away from home, so he intends to maintain his winning streak in the stadium of Cherry Osaka. To date, of the 19 games played by the Vissel Kobe In the J1 Japanese League, he has won nine of them with a figure of 29 goals in favor and 18 against.

In terms of home performance, the Cherry Osaka He has won five times, he has lost twice and he has drawn twice in nine games played so far, values ​​that can be encouraging for him. Vissel Kobe, since they manifest a certain weakness of the premises in the matches that are played in the Yanmar Stadium Nagai. At home, the Vissel Kobe they have been defeated twice and have drawn three times in their 10 games played, which means that both teams will have to do their best to win.

The two rivals have met before in the Yanmar Stadium NagaiIn fact, the numbers show four wins, three losses and two draws in favor of the Cherry Osaka. Also, the locals have a total of four games in a row without losing against this rival in the J1 Japanese League. The last match between Cherry Osaka and the Vissel Kobe This competition was played in May 2021 and ended with a 1-1 draw.

Currently, between Cherry Osaka and the Vissel Kobe there is a difference of 11 points in the classification. The team of Levir Culpi He comes into the game in twelfth position and with 23 points before the game. For his part, Vissel Kobe it has 34 points and ranks fourth in the competition.