Match preview: CD Tedeón

06/05/2021 at 5:11 PM CEST

Next Sunday at 17:00 the match of the final day of the Second Phase of the Third Division will be played, in which we will see the Tedeon and to Villegas in the San Miguel.

The CD Tedeón The meeting comes with optimism after achieving the victory at home in The island by 1-2 in front of Berceo, with a goal from Emilio. Since the competition began, the hosts have won three of the nine games played so far, with 29 goals in favor and 45 against.

For his part, Villegas suffered a defeat to the Pradejon in the last game (1-3), so he comes to the game with the need to regain victory in the field of CD Tedeón. Before this match, the Villegas he had won in one of the nine games played in the Second Phase of the Third Division this season and has conceded 89 goals against and scored 13 in favor.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the CD Tedeón they have won once, been defeated twice and drawn once in four games played so far, figures that show the team’s weakness in home games and in turn give the visitors hope. In the role of visitor, the Villegas He has lost four times in his four games played, so in theory it could be a favorable game for the CD Tedeón Add a positive result at home.

Previously, there have been other clashes in the fiefdom of the CD Tedeón and the results are two wins, two losses and a draw for the locals. In turn, the locals are the ones who have won the most times in their stadium against the VillegasWell, they have done it on the last two occasions. The last match between Tedeon and the Villegas This competition was played in January 2018 and ended with a 1-1 draw.

To this day, the CD Tedeón it is ahead in the standings with a difference of 29 points with respect to its rival. The CD Tedeón it has 34 points in the locker, ranking fifth. On the other hand, the visitors are in tenth position with five points.