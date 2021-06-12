Match preview: CD Genova

06/11/2021 at 7:01 PM CEST

This Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the Nou Garroveral the faces will be seen Genoa and the Santa Catalina during the ninth day of the Second Phase of the Third Division.

The CD Genoa faces the ninth day of the tournament wanting to overcome its position after drawing 2-2 in its last match against the Binissalem. Since the beginning of the competition, the locals have won in one of the eight games played to date in the Second Phase of the Third Division, with a streak of 30 goals in favor and 56 against.

On the visitors’ side, the Santa Catalina Athletic reaped a tie to one against the Soller, adding a point in the last match played in the competition, so he arrives at the meeting with the pretense of staying this time with the three points. To date, of the eight games the team has played in the Second Phase of the Third Division, it has won one of them with a balance of 22 goals scored against 47 conceded.

Regarding the results as a local, the CD Genoa He has statistics of one victory, one loss and two draws in four home games, so we will not be able to know what his outcome will be in this game, but he will have to work hard to win. In the role of visitor, the Santa Catalina Athletic has a balance of three defeats and a draw in four games that he has played so far, so in theory it could be a favorable match for the CD Genoa Add a positive result at home.

Currently, both teams are separated in the classification by four points in favor of the Santa Catalina Athletic. Dani Aparicio’s team is in ninth place with 18 points on its scoreboard. For its part, the visiting team is eighth with 22 points.