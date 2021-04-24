Match preview: CD Cuarte

04/24/2021 at 12:02 PM CEST

Next Sunday at 12:00 the match of the fourth day of the Second Phase of the Third Division will be played, which will face the CD Cuarte and to Huesca in the New Municipal.

The CD Cuarte reaches the fourth day with the intention of recovering points after having lost his last match against him Teruel by a score of 2-0. Since the competition began, the locals have not won in any of the three matches played to date in the Second Phase of the Third Division with a figure of 33 goals for and 25 against.

For his part, Huesca B reaped a zero draw against the Pitch, adding a point in the last match played in the competition, so he comes to the game with the pretense of keeping all three points this time. To date, of the three matches that the team has played in the Second Phase of the Third Division, it has won two of them with a figure of 40 goals in favor and 20 against.

As a local, the CD Cuarte he has drawn the only match he has played in his stadium so far. In the role of visitor, the Huesca B he managed to win in his only away match so far in the competition.

Currently, the Huesca B it is ahead in the standings with a difference of 12 points with respect to its rival. The CD Cuarte He arrives at the meeting with 40 points in his locker and occupying the fourth place before the game. As for the rival, the Huesca B, is second in the standings with 52 points.