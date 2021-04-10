Match preview: Castelldefels – Sant Andreu

04/10/2021 at 12:29 PM CEST

The Castelldefels and the Sant Andreu They will play their first game in the Second Phase of the Third Division, which will begin this Sunday at 12:00.

The Castelldefels it occupied 6th place in the First Phase of the Third Division with 28 points and a balance of 19 goals for and 20 against.

With respect to his rival, the Sant Andreu he ranked fourth in the previous phase of the competition with 31 points and figures of 24 goals in his favor and 21 against.

The two rivals have already met on other occasions in the Els canyars, obtaining as a result two victories, four defeats and a draw in favor of the Castelldefels. In turn, the locals have a total of two games in a row without losing against this rival in the Second Phase of the Third Division. The last match between Castelldefels and the Sant Andreu The competition was played in March 2020 and ended with a 0-0 draw.