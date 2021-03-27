Match preview: Cartagena – Malaga

03/26/2021 at 20:30 CET

The Cartagena receives this Saturday at 20:30 the visit of the Malaga at Cartagonova during his thirty-first game in the Second Division.

The Cartagena He is looking forward to recovering points in the match that corresponds to the thirty-first day after suffering a defeat against him. Albacete in the previous match by a result of 2-0. Since the competition began, the hosts have won in seven of the 30 games played so far in the Second Division, with 30 goals in favor and 42 against.

For his part, Malaga had to settle for a 1-1 draw against the Tenerife during his last meeting, so he comes to the game with the pretense of staying this time with the three points. Before this match, the Malaga they had won 11 of the 30 games played in the Second Division this season, with a balance of 28 goals for and 34 against.

As a local, the Cartagena They have won five times, lost six times and drawn four times in 15 games played so far, indicating that they will have to work hard during this match if they do not want more points to slip away at their stadium. At the exits, the Malaga has won seven times and drawn twice in their 15 games played, so the players of the Cartagena They must defend their goal to avoid surprises.

In turn, the visitors accumulate full of victories in the stadium of the Cartagena, as they have already won three away games. The last time they played the Cartagena and the Malaga in this tournament it was in December 2020 and the match ended with a 1-2 for the Cartagena.

Currently, both teams are separated in the classification by 12 points in favor of the Malaga. The Cartagena He arrives at the meeting with 29 points in his locker and occupying the twentieth place before the game. For its part, the visiting team is tenth with 41 points.