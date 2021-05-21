Match preview: Burladés – Murchante

05/21/2021 at 6:07 PM CEST

Next Saturday at 18:00 the match of the fifth day of the Second Phase of the Third Division will be played, in which we will see the victory at Burladés and to Murchante in the Ripagaina.

The Burladés He comes to matchday five eagerly after winning out of his field by a score of 0-3 at Cantolagua in the Municipal Cantolagua, with so many of Alejo Irisarri Y Sandz. Since the competition began, the locals have won in one of the four matches played to date and have scored 34 goals against 27 in favor.

On the visitors’ side, the Murchante he was defeated by 2-3 in the last game he played against the Itaroa Huarte, so he comes to meet the need to return to victory in the field of Burladés. To date, of the four games that the team has played in the Second Phase of the Third Division, it has won one of them and adds a figure of 27 goals conceded to 26 in favor.

In reference to local performance, the Burladés they have drawn twice in two games played so far, so they are a weak side at home, where the visitors have a better chance than expected. In the role of visitor, the Murchante they have lost twice in their two games so far, figures that show the team lacking during their away games.

The two rivals have met before in the Ripagaina, in fact, the numbers show two losses and two draws in favor of the Burladés. Likewise, the locals are the ones who have won the most times in their stadium against the MurchanteWell, they have done it on the last three occasions. The last match they played on Burladés and the Murchante In this competition it took place in November 2019 and ended with a 2-1 result in favor of the locals.

If we analyze the situation of these teams in the qualifying table of the Second Phase of Third Division, we can see that the Burladés stands above the Murchante with a four point lead. The locals, before this game, are in fifth place with 31 points in the standings. As for his rival, the Murchante, is in sixth position with 27 points.