Match preview: Brest – Olimpique de Nimes

The Nimes visit this Sunday to Francis-Le Ble to measure yourself with Brest in his thirty-second round of Ligue 1, which will start at 15:00.

The Brest reaches the thirty-second day with the intention of recovering points after losing the last match against the Lorient by a score of 1-0. In addition, the locals have won 10 of the 31 games played so far, with a streak of 43 goals in favor and 54 against.

On the visitors’ side, the Olympique de Nimes he was defeated 0-2 in the last game he played against the AS Saint Etienne, so he hopes to end his losing streak and guide his career in the tournament. Before this match, the Olympique de Nimes they had won in eight of the 31 games played in Ligue 1 this season, scoring 30 goals for and 58 against.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Brest He has a balance of eight victories, five defeats and two draws in 15 games played in his stadium, so that we will not be able to know what his destiny will be in this meeting, but he will have to fight to win. At the exits, the Olympique de Nimes It has a balance of five victories, eight defeats and two draws in 15 games played, so in theory it could be a favorable match for the Brest add a positive result at home.

The rivals had already met before in the Francis-Le Ble and the balance is three defeats and a draw in favor of Brest. At the same time, the visiting team is on a roll in their trips in this competition, since they have won two games in a row at the stadium of the Brest. The last confrontation between the Brest and the Nimes This competition was played in August 2020 and ended with a 4-0 result in favor of the Nimes.

Currently, both teams are separated in the classification by six points in favor of the Brest. The locals, before this match, are in sixteenth place with 35 points in the standings. For his part, the Olympique de Nimes it has 29 points and occupies the eighteenth position in the classification.