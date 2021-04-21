Match preview: Bologna – Torino

04/20/2021 at 8:48 PM CEST

Next Wednesday at 8:45 p.m. the match of the thirty-second day of Serie A will be played, in which we will see Bologna and to Torino in the Renato Dall’ara.

The Bologna eagerly arrives at the thirty-second day after defeating the Spezia Calcio in the Renato Dall’ara 4-1, with so many of Riccardo Orsolini, Muse barrow Y Mattias Svanberg. Since the start of the competition, the locals have won 10 of the 31 matches played so far and have managed to score 43 goals in favor and 47 against.

Regarding the visiting squad, the Torino had just won their last two games 3-1 and 0-1, the first against the AS Roma in his field and the second against him Udinese away from home, so he intends to maintain his winning streak at the stadium of Bologna. To date, of the 30 games that the team has played in Serie A, it has won six of them and adds a figure of 53 goals conceded to 45 in favor.

In terms of home performance, the Bologna has won seven times, has lost five times and has drawn three times in 15 games played so far, values ​​that may seem encouraging to him. Torino, since they manifest a certain weakness of the premises in the matches that are played in the Renato Dall’ara. At the exits, the Torino has won four times, has been defeated seven times and has drawn four times in their 15 games played, so he will have to strive to score points in his visit to the stadium of the Bologna to try and break the statistics.

Previously, there have been other clashes at the home of the Bologna and the results are two defeats and seven draws in favor of the local team. In turn, the visitors did not lose in their last three visits to the stadium of the Bologna. The last match between Bologna and the Torino This competition was played in December 2020 and ended in a draw (1-1).

At this time, the Bologna it is ahead in the standings with a difference of seven points with respect to its rival. The team of Sinisa Mihajlovic it ranks in eleventh place with 37 points on its scoreboard. For his part, the Torino he has 30 points and ranks fifteenth in the tournament.