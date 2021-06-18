Match preview: Beti Onak

06/17/2021 at 8:01 PM CEST

The Baztan travel this Friday to Lorenzo Goikoa to measure yourself with Onak in their ninth match of the Second Phase of the Third Division, which will begin at 20:00.

The Beti Onak faces the match of the ninth day with optimism to channel a positive streak after winning their last two games 0-3 and 4-2, the first against CD Fontellas out of his field and the second against him Lourdes as a local. Since the start of the season, the locals have won seven of the eight games played to date and accumulate a figure of 32 goals against 52 in favor.

Regarding the visiting team, the Baztan had to settle for a 0-0 draw against the Corellano during his last match, so he will try to keep adding points to his scoreboard in front of Beti Onak. Of the eight games he has played in this season of the Second Phase of the Third Division, the Baztan he has won two of them with a balance of 25 goals scored against 42 conceded.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Beti Onak They have achieved figures of three victories and a draw in four games played at their stadium, numbers that show the potential of the squad in their home matches. At home, the Baztan has won twice and drawn once in their four games played, so the players of the Beti Onak They must defend their goal to avoid surprises.

The two rivals have already met on other occasions in the Lorenzo Goikoa, resulting in a defeat and three draws in favor of the Beti Onak. Also, the locals have a total of two games in a row without losing against this rival in the Second Phase of the Third Division. The last time they faced the Onak and the Baztan in the competition it was in March 2020 and the match ended with a 0-1 result in favor of the locals.

To this day, the Beti Onak it is ahead in the standings with a difference of 17 points compared to its rival. The team of Diego Gaston He arrives at the match in first position and with 46 points before the match. For its part, the visiting team is seventh with 29 points.