Match preview: Beroil Bupolsa

Next Saturday at 18:00 the match of the eleventh day of the Second Phase of the Third Division will be played, which will face the Beroil Bupolsa and to Santa Marta in the San Amaro.

The Beroil Bupolsa comes to the meeting with the intention of improving his numbers in the championship after signing a draw against him Peñaranda Bracamonte in their last meeting. Since the beginning of the competition, the locals have won in five of the eight games played so far and add a figure of 36 goals conceded against 23 in favor.

On the visitors’ side, the Santa Marta had to settle for a 1-1 draw against the Almazán during his last meeting, so that he comes to the meeting with the illusion of recovering points that were left behind. Of the 10 games he has played in this season of the Second Phase of the Third Division, the Santa Marta he has won four of them and accumulates a figure of 27 conceded goals compared to 21 in favor.

Regarding the results at home, the Beroil Bupolsa He has achieved statistics of three wins and one loss in four games played at his stadium, so we will not be able to know what his destiny will be in this match, but he will have to work hard to win. In the role of visitor, the Santa Marta has won twice in his five games so far, so they will have to get serious in the duel with him Beroil Bupolsa to take the victory.

Previously, there have been other clashes in the fiefdom of the Beroil Bupolsa and the results are a defeat and a draw in favor of the local team. The last confrontation between the Beroil Bupolsa and the Santa Marta This tournament was held in December 2019 and ended with a 0-2 result in favor of the visitors.

In reference to the situation of both teams in the qualifying table of the Second Phase of Third Division, we can see that the visitors are ahead of their rival with a difference of one point. The locals, before this game, are in sixth place with 34 points in the standings. On the other hand, the visitors are in fourth position with 35 points.