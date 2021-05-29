Match preview: Benicarló – Hercules de Alicante B

05/29/2021 at 6:12 PM CEST

The Hercules B travel this Sunday to Municipal Field of Benicarló to measure yourself with Benicarlo in his ninth round of the Second Phase of Third Division, which will begin at 18:00.

The Benicarlo comes to the ninth meeting with the intention of improving their numbers in the competition after having drawn 1-1 against the Villajoyosa in his last game. Since the start of the competition, the locals have won one of the six games played so far in the Second Phase of the Third Division, with a streak of 24 goals in favor and 25 against.

On the visitors’ side, the Hercules of Alicante B he was defeated 0-2 in the last game he played against the Torrent, so that he will seek a triumph over the Benicarlo to set the course in the championship. Before this match, the Hercules of Alicante B they had won in four of the eight games played in the Second Phase of the Third Division this season, with a balance of 19 goals scored against 23 conceded.

Regarding the performance in his stadium, the Benicarlo has achieved a balance of one victory and two draws in three games played in his field, numbers that may seem encouraging for him Hercules of Alicante B, as they show a certain weakness of the premises in the meetings that take place in the Municipal Field of Benicarló. At home, the Hercules of Alicante B It has a balance of one victory, one loss and two draws in four games played, so it is a fairly strong opponent away from home that the hosts will have to face.

In reference to the situation of both teams in the qualifying table of the Second Phase of Third Division, we can see that the visitors are above the Benicarlo with a difference of four points. The locals, before this game, are in fifth place with 28 points in the standings. As for his rival, the Hercules of Alicante B, is in first position with 32 points.