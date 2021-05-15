Match preview: Atlético de Pinto

05/15/2021 at 11:31 AM CEST

Next Sunday at 11:30 the match of the seventh day of the Second Phase of the Third Division will be played, which will measure the Athletic de Pinto and to Saint Ana in the Amelia del Castillo.

The Athletic de Pinto He faces the match of the seventh day with the intention of adding more points to his classification after having drawn 0-0 against the Complutense Alcala in his last game. Since the start of the competition, the locals have won three of the five games played to date, with 24 goals in favor and 32 against.

On the visitors’ side, the Saint Ana managed to defeat the Villaverde 0-1 during their last match in the competition, with a goal of Duffort, so it tries to take advantage of the winning inertia in the fiefdom of the Athletic de Pinto. To date, of the five matches that the team has played in the Second Phase of the Third Division, it has won one of them with a figure of 14 goals in favor and 58 against.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Athletic de Pinto has been defeated once and has drawn once in two games played so far, so stadium visits Amelia del Castillo They are not usually the most complicated for visitors. At home, the Saint Ana It has a balance of one victory and one defeat in two games that it has played so far, so it is a team that usually scores points away from home.

Previously, there have been other clashes at the home of the Athletic de Pinto and the results are three defeats and four draws in favor of the local team. In addition, the locals are not defeated with the Saint Ana in his last seven visits. The last confrontation between the Athletic de Pinto and the Saint Ana This tournament was held in January 2020 and ended with a 3-1 score in favor of the locals.

To this day, the Athletic de Pinto it is ahead in the standings with a difference of 21 points compared to its rival. The team of Javi garcia he ranks second with 34 points on his scoreboard. For his part, the Saint Ana he has 13 points and ranks eleventh in the tournament.