Match preview: Atlético de Pinto

05/28/2021 at 8:00 PM CEST

The Athletic de Pinto plays this Saturday at 20:00 his ninth game of the Second Phase of the Third Division against the San Fernando de Henares in the Amelia del Castillo.

The Athletic de Pinto faces with reinforced spirits for the meeting of the ninth day after winning in his field by a score of 2-1 at Saint Ana in the Amelia del Castillo, with goals from Kevin Y Altamirano. Since the beginning of the season, the hosts have won four of the seven games played so far in the Second Phase of the Third Division, with a streak of 27 goals in favor and 34 against.

On the visitors’ side, the San Fernando de Henares he won his last two matches of the competition against him Villaverde in his fief and The Alamo away, 1-0 and 1-2 respectively, so he intends to maintain his winning streak at the stadium Athletic de Pinto. To date, of the seven games that the team has played in the Second Phase of the Third Division, it has won three of them with a balance of 24 goals in favor and 42 against.

As a local, the Athletic de Pinto he has won once, he has been defeated once and he has drawn twice in four games played so far, which shows that he is losing points in his fiefdom, giving the visitors hope of getting results in his favor. At the exits, the San Fernando de Henares they have a record of one win, one loss and one draw in three games they have played so far, which means that both teams will have to do their best to win.

Previously, there have been other clashes in the fiefdom of the Athletic de Pinto and the results are five defeats and four draws in favor of the local team. In addition, the visiting squad accumulates three games in a row without losing at home against the Athletic de Pinto. The last time they played the Athletic de Pinto and the San Fernando de Henares In this competition it was in November 2019 and they ended up drawing 0-0.

Analyzing their position in the qualifying table of the Second Phase of Third Division, we see that the locals are ahead with an advantage of 10 points with respect to the Athletic de Pinto. At this time, the Athletic de Pinto it has 38 points and is in third position. For its part, the visiting team is seventh with 28 points.