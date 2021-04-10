Match preview: Atlas Guadalajara

04/10/2021

On at 09:00 CEST

Next Sunday at 00:00 the match of the fourteenth day of the Liga MX de Clausura will be played, in which we will see the victory at Atlas Guadalajara and to Lion in the Jalisco.

The Atlas Guadalajara arrives with enthusiasm for the fourteenth day after achieving victory at home in the Jalisco 1-0 against Tijuana, with a goal from Renato Ibarra. Since the start of the competition, the locals have won in six of the 13 games played so far in the Liga MX de Clausura, with 14 goals in favor and 10 against.

Regarding the visiting squad, the Lion won in front of Toluca in his stadium by 2-1 and previously he had also done it out of his field against the Santos Laguna by 1-2, so he hopes to repeat the score, this time in the fiefdom of the Atlas Guadalajara. To date, of the 13 games that the team has played in the MX Clausura League, it has won five of them with a balance of 15 goals in favor and 17 against.

Regarding the results at home, the Atlas Guadalajara they have won four times, been beaten twice and drawn once in seven games played so far, indicating that they will have to work hard during this match if they do not want to lose more points in their stadium. At home, the Lion It has a balance of two wins, three losses and a draw in six games played, figures that show deficiencies in the team during their away matches.

The rivals had already met before in the Jalisco and the balance is three defeats and two draws in favor of the Atlas Guadalajara. In turn, the visitors did not lose in their last two visits to the stadium of the Atlas Guadalajara. The last time they faced the Atlas Guadalajara and the Lion in this tournament it was in September 2020 and the match ended with a 2-1 result in favor of the visitors.

In reference to its position in the Liga MX de Clausura qualifying table, we can see that the local team is ahead of the Lion with a difference of four points. The team of Diego Cocca he ranks fifth with 21 points on his scoreboard. On the other hand, the visitors have 17 points and occupy the eighth position in the competition.