Match preview: Atlas Guadalajara

04/24/2021 at 02:15 CEST

Next Sunday at 02:00 it will take place at the Jalisco Stadium the duel between Atlas Guadalajara and the Chivas Guadalajara during matchday 16 of the MX Clausura League.

The Atlas Guadalajara arrives at the sixteenth meeting with the intention of improving his performance in the competition after having drawn 0-0 against the Mazatlan in his last game. In addition, the locals have won in six of the 15 matches played to date in the Liga MX de Clausura, with a streak of 15 goals in favor and 13 against.

On the visitors’ side, the Chivas Guadalajara He took the victory against the Tijuana during their last match of the competition (2-0), with so many Jesus Angulo Y Alexis vega, so he hopes to repeat the marker, now in the stadium of the Atlas Guadalajara. Of the 14 games he has played in this season of the Liga MX de Clausura, the Chivas Guadalajara he has won three of them with 20 goals for and 21 against.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Atlas Guadalajara he has won four times, been defeated three times and has drawn once in eight games played so far, which shows that he is slipping points in his fiefdom, giving the visitors hope of getting results in his favor. In the role of visitor, the Chivas Guadalajara He has a record of one victory, two losses and four draws in seven games he has played so far, figures that show the team lacks during their away games.

The two rivals have already met before at the stadium of Atlas GuadalajaraIn fact, the numbers show 10 defeats and seven draws in favor of the local team. Likewise, the visiting team is on a roll in its displacements in this competition, since it has won two games in a row at the stadium of the Atlas Guadalajara. The last confrontation between the Atlas Guadalajara and the Chivas Guadalajara This competition was played in October 2020 and ended with a 3-2 result for the visitors.

Regarding the situation of both teams in the classification table of the Liga MX de Clausura, we can see that the Atlas Guadalajara they are ahead of the visiting team with a three-point advantage. The Atlas Guadalajara He arrives at the meeting with 22 points in his locker and occupying the seventh place before the game. For their part, the visitors have 19 points and occupy the ninth position in the tournament.