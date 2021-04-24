Match preview: Atlanta United

04/24/2021 at 2:01 AM CEST

Next Sunday at 02:00 the match of the second day of Major League Soccer will be played, in which we will see the victory dispute Atlanta United and to Chicago Fire in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Atlanta United He faces the match of the second day with the intention of adding more points to his classification table after achieving a draw against him Orlando City in their last meeting.

For his part, Chicago Fire had to settle for a 2-2 draw against the New england revolution during his last match, so he comes to the game with the pretense of keeping all three points this time.

Previously, there have been other clashes at the home of the Atlanta United and the results are three wins for the home team. Likewise, the locals are the ones who have won the most times in their stadium against the Chicago FireWell, they have done it on the last three occasions. The last time they played the Atlanta United and the Chicago Fire in this competition it was in September 2020 and the match concluded with a 2-0 favorable to the Chicago Fire.

Both the locals and the visitors have the same points in the Major League Soccer standings (one point), so this match could help to tie the tie. The Atlanta United stands in seventh position while, for its part, the Chicago Fire he is third pending the next game.