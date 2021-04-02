Match preview: At. Saguntino

04/02/2021 at 7:40 PM CEST

The Saguntino and the Eldense They start their journey in the Second Phase of the Third Division with enthusiasm, playing this Saturday at 7:00 p.m. the game that corresponds to the initial day at the stadium Nou Camp de Morvedre.

The At. Saguntino he was third in the First Phase of the Third Division with 31 points and a balance of 30 goals for and 27 against.

For his part, the Eldense He ranked first in the previous phase of the league with 41 points and figures of 30 goals in his favor and 11 against.

The rivals had already met before in the Nou Camp de Morvedre and the balance is two victories and four defeats in favor of the At. Saguntino. The last time they played the Saguntino and the Eldense in this competition it was in December 2019 and the match concluded with a 0-1 in favor of the Saguntino.