Match preview: Arroyo – EMD Aceuchal

03/31/2021 at 6:30 PM CEST

The Aceuchal travel this Thursday to Municipal Stream to measure yourself with Stream in his second round of the Second Phase of Third Division, which will begin at 18:00.

The Stream comes to the second day with the intention of recovering points after losing the last match against the Plasencia by a score of 2-1.

For his part, EMD Aceuchal had to settle for a 0-0 draw against the Miajadas during his last match, so he comes to the game with the pretense of keeping all three points this time.

In the past there have been other clashes in the Municipal Stream and the results are a victory and a draw in favor of the Stream. Likewise, the locals have a total of two consecutive games undefeated against this rival in the Second Phase of the Third Division. The last confrontation in this tournament between both teams was played in November 2019 and ended with a score of 4-0 for the Aceuchal.

Analyzing the situation of these teams in the qualifying table of the Second Phase of Third Division, we can see that the visitors are above the Stream with a difference of two points. The Stream He arrives at the meeting in fifth position with 25 points in the locker. For his part, the EMD Aceuchal it has 27 points and ranks fourth in the competition.