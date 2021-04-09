Match preview: Arandina – Atlético Tordesillas

04/09/2021 at 5:03 PM CEST

Next Saturday at 17:00 the match of the second day of the Second Phase of the Third Division will be played, which will face the Arandina and to Athletic Tordesillas in the Municipal El Montecillo.

The Arandina faces with optimism for the match of the second day after achieving victory as a visitor in the La Devesa Sports Center by 0-1 against Atl. Bembibre, with a bit of Munguía.

For his part, the Athletic Tordesillas was imposed on Mirandés B 2-1 during their last match of the competition, with a goal from towers, so it aims to take advantage of the winning inertia in the fiefdom of the Arandina.

The two rivals have met before in the stadium of the ArandinaIn fact, the numbers show seven wins, one loss and two draws in favor of the local team. In turn, the streak of the locals is remarkable, who have been winning six games in a row at home against the Athletic Tordesillas. The last time both teams played in this competition was in February 2020 and the result was a draw (0-0).

At this time, the Arandina it is ahead in the standings with a difference of 10 points with respect to its rival. The locals, before this match, are in first place with 39 points in the standings. For his part, Athletic Tordesillas it has 29 points and occupies the fifth position in the classification.