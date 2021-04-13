Match preview: Alhaurino – Real Jaén

04/13/2021 at 7:12 PM CEST

Next Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. the match of the second day of the Second Phase of the Third Division will be played, in which we will see the victory at Alhaurino and to Jaen in the Miguel Fijones.

The Alhaurino comes eager to the second day after winning at home by a score of 0-2 at Poly Almeria in the Los Angeles Sports City, with so many of Victor Rueda Y Lupi.

In their last clashes at the stadium of Alhaurino, the numbers show a defeat in favor of the local team. The last time they faced the Alhaurino and the Jaen In this competition it was in January 2019 and the match concluded with a score of 0-3 in favor of the visitors.

If we analyze the situation of these teams in the qualifying table of the Second Phase of Third Division, we can see that, before the dispute of the match, the Real Jaen is ahead of the Alhaurino with a difference of five points. The Alhaurino He arrives at the meeting with 20 points in his locker and occupying the sixth place before the game. For his part, the Real Jaen it has 25 points and occupies the first position in the classification.