Match by match. Trailer for season 2 of ‘Ted Lasso’

Apple has released the official trailer for season 2 of ‘Ted Lasso’, the hit television comedy created by Jason Sudeikis and Bill Lawrence in which the former plays Ted Lasso, an American football coach for a small Kansas varsity who is hired to coach a professional football team in England … despite not having any coaching experience in this other sport. But what he lacks in knowledge, he makes up for with optimism, determination … and cookies.

In addition to starring, Sudeikis serves as executive producer alongside Lawrence through their company, Doozer Productions, on a series produced in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television. The series has been developed by Joe Kelly, Brendan Hunt and the aforementioned Sudeikis and Lawrence from the pre-existing format and characters of NBC Sports.

Hunt himself, Nick Mohammed, Hannah Waddingham, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Colin Blyth, Brett Goldstein and Phil Dunster are back in the game in this new season whose cast is joined by Sarah Niles as the main novelty.

The premiere of the second season of this series, one of Apple’s most successful if not the most, is announced for next Friday, July 23. Finally, to mention that the series has already been renewed for a brand new third season in the summer of 2022.

