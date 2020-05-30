Luis, the ‘Matador‘ Hernández It continues to increase its popularity on social networks. The formerly selected Mexican national is one of the personalities that more has taken advantage of this quarantine to raise followers in the digital world thanks to the publication of entertaining videos which usually become a trend.

A perfect example was the last one uploaded to your TikTok account and that he also shared on Twitter. In this, it is observed how Jennifer Lopez (member of the last half time of the Super bowl), Ba steals ’the wig I had on. Seconds later, the ‘Bullfighter’ Hernandez He turns around and reacts negatively to what happened to the singer with Aztec roots.

I never expected it from you Jlo 😒 haha ​​pic.twitter.com/5ksQhZtMiY – Luis Hernandez C. (@elmatadorpr) May 29, 2020

The video, immediately, it became a trend in networks. On TikTok quickly reached the amount of 102 thousand reproductions and dozens of comments, which They appreciate the ingenuity of the former soccer player professional and the imagination he had to bring together two completely different personalities In one single place.

This is not the first time that ‘Matador‘ Hernández It takes the top of the trends in the country. It is worth noting the time when, in pure video game style FIFA20, he remembered his time in different national and international soccer institutions. Both this and the aforementioned have the hubbub that always characterized the Mexican striker on the field of play.

@ matadorpr15And who would you play with? ## fifalegend ## luishernandez ## matador @cruzazulfc @rayados ## necaxa @bocajuniors @clubtigresoficial @lagalaxy @clubamerica @ver ♬ Choose Your Character – alextattoo

