“Matador” Hernández chooses between “Chicharito” Hernández and Funes Mori to reinforce the Mexican National Team

The Mexican National Team will play the 2021 Gold Cup this summer and, in the absence of strikers, the names of Rogelio Funes Mori Y Javier “Chicharito” Hernández have begun to sound like possible options for the team of Gerardo “el Tata” Martino.

On this subject, Luis “el Matador” Hernández, commented in an interview for ESPN that he much prefers “Chicharito” Hernández, because the Los Angeles Galaxy player lives a better time than “El Mellizo” Funes Mori, who would also arrive with a long inactivity.

“If they give me a choice, obviously I take ‘Chicharito’ a thousand times, first because he is Mexican by birth and also because of sports conditions”

Chicharito or Funes Mori? Luis ‘Matador’ Hernández prefers Chicharito a thousand times than Funes Mori’s call https://t.co/vonglbUjp6 – CESAR CABALLERO (@ ccaballero10) June 15, 2021

“Javier must go back to his thing, which are the goals, play and be present in the area, always be there to finish off, I think ‘Chicharito’ has a better rhythm right now and there they don’t have to debate anything about whether he is better than Funes I died.”

Regarding the call of naturalized to the Mexican National Team, “el Matador” Hernández commented that he prefers to give Mexican players a chance in El Tri, who arrive at a better level than Funes Mori.

“To me, the truth is, I do not like his call and that is my thinking and it is not that it is something against foreigners, I really do not like it, I feel that there are Mexican players who can contribute more to the Mexican National Team than Funes Mori “

