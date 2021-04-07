Masvidal wants the trilogy with Usman ‘when he wins the rematch’

Jorge Masvidal heralds a third meeting with Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title.

After falling a unanimous decision less than a week early to Usman at UFC 251 in Abu Dhabi, Masvidal will get his shot at redemption with a full training camp when they headline UFC 261 on April 24 at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

‘Gamebred’ hopes to leave the building Saturday night with another championship belt to put alongside the BMF title. In addition, he hopes to settle accounts with Kamaru Usman to set the table for a trilogy.

“When I win the rematch, we will definitely go for the trilogy,” Masvidal told ESPN + subscribers on Tuesday. “I will not go down in the 1-1 story with this individual. It’s just not going to happen. “

Masvidal has not competed since the loss to Usman. The reigning champion will make a quick comeback just over two months after stopping Gilbert Burns at UFC 258 in February. Kamaru tied for 13 straight wins and beat former champion Georges St-Pierre’s record in his most recent title defense.

Jorge understands that Usman also had to deal with difficulties before their first fight on Fight Island. Asked what the biggest difference will be this time, Masvidal highlighted the weight cutting process.

“I’m not going to lose 20 pounds, mostly water, in six days,” Masvidal explained. “Right now I weigh eight, nine pounds before I hit 170, so it’s a completely different cut. That will be the determining factor, I think ”.

Once the rivalry with Usman is complete, Masvidal will go for the biggest fights with the highest possible paydays. Jorge reiterated it to numerous questions from fans about the future. If the 36-year-old fighter becomes a UFC world champion in his 50th professional MMA fight later this month, he says it would mean everything.

“I’m going to have the kind of dream I want when I have that belt. Let’s go. Let’s find out. “

