Masvidal clarifies that he will fight Colby Covington, but when he pleases: “What I did to Askren will seem merciful by comparison.”

Jorge Masvidal at UFC 239

Jorge Masvidal is willing to fight with Colby covington, but it will be on your own terms.

Less than three weeks away from what will be his second starting opportunity in the UFC in a rematch against Kamaru usman, the ‘BMF’ champion chatted with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani and explained the conditions under which his anticipated duel will take place against his former friend and teammate in American Top Team.

“They had already told me, ‘Hey, you already have the fight with Usman’, so why am I going to fight against the second son who broke his jaw?” Emphasized ‘Gamebred’. “The guy who ran out of the Octagon and didn’t speak on Twitter for months had a broken jaw. Why better not fight with the guy who broke his jaw? I’ve already been beating the sh * t out of Colby for God knows how long. Before my career is over I will do it again ».

Given how personal their rivalry has become in recent years, Masvidal, who faces Usman in the star of the UFC 261 before full capacity, he announced that what he did to Ben askren In 2019 – the record-time KO of 12:05 – is somewhat tame compared to what he plans to do to Covington in the Octagon.

“The thing with Colby is that he’s someone I can’t stand, so I really want to hurt that guy in a way that I never have. I want to make it seem like what I did to Ben Askren was merciful compared to what I will do to Colby. And that fight will happen, but when I say. Because remember, who the fuck is Colby Covington? When he fought Usman, I think he generated 300,000 PPV purchases. How many did he make with Woodley? The type just doesn’t generate. So I’m going to win the belt, I’m going to keep making money, more knockouts, more violence, and then I’m going to take it out on Colby if she continues to win. If he keeps winning, he’s dead.

UFC 261 takes place on April 24.