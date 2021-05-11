Masters Rome 2021: Victories of Bautista and Davidovich and withdrawal of Carreo in Rome

Spanish men’s tennis advances steadily in the main draw of the 1000 Masters in Rome, the prelude to Roland Garros, thanks to the victories of Roberto Bautista and Alejandro Davidovich.

The bad news of the day was injury to Pablo Carreo, that he could not play his second round match against Japan Kei nishikori.

The Asturian, the 11th seed of the tournament, had to squeeze himself to the maximum in the first round against the Serbian Laslo djere, which he defeated in three sets in more than two hours of the match.

Carreo already retired in the third round of the Australian Open for an abdominal injury when he lost 6-0 and 1-0 to the Bulgarian Grigor dimitrov.

Bautista, meanwhile, beat the American 6-4, 6-4 Tommy paul, number 55 in the world and coming from the previous phase, in one hour and 32 minutes of the game.

The Castellón tennis player, seed number 10 of the tournament that takes place in the Foro Italico of the Roman capital, had already beaten Paul this year and for the same result in the second round of Monte Carlo.

The Spaniard was much more effective with his serve (68% of first serves) and only conceded one ‘break’ in the entire duel while Paul was erratic with the serve, one of his best weapons, to the extreme of earning more points with his second serve (58%) than with the first (56%).

Bautista will face the Chilean in the second round Christian Garn, which comes from making the quarterfinals at the Caja Mgica.

As for Davidovich, who at 21 is making progress in his game in recent months – he has won nine of his ten first-round matches in 2021-, super 6-4, 7-6 (2) to the Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, seeded number 16 of the Roman tournament. It is the third victory for Malaga against a world ‘top 20’.

In an unsuccessful duel, it took Davidovich an hour and 44 minutes to break the resistance of the Bulgarian, who He went on to win 4-2 in the second round and had two set balls with 4-5 in his favor and serve from the Spaniard.

In the Spanish debit their eight double faults and his lack of effectiveness with the second serve (I barely won 9 of 24) but on the other hand he was able to save up to five of six break balls and take advantage of two of the three he had.

Defeat of Carballs

His rival in the second round will be the British Cameron norrie, which super for a double 6-4 to Roberto Carballs in one hour and 42 minutes of the game.

Norrie dominated a match between two players from the qualifying round and was especially effective when he could break the serve to the Spanish, getting it up to five times with just six ‘break’ balls.

Carballs nevertheless stood up to the British, quarterfinalist in God and finalist in Estoril, coming back from 1-5 in the first round before giving up his serve for the third time and losing the set.

Already in the second set and with 3-5 down, he again broke his rival’s serve before losing it for the fifth and last time in the first match ball.