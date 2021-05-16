Masters Rome 2021: The successful connection between Rome and Paris: Nadal won Roland Garros eight times after reigning at the Foro Italico

Updated 05/16/2021 – 20:08

Rafael Nadal’s victories in Rome have had a direct influence afterwards at Roland Garros. On a total of eight occasions, the Spaniard has successfully completed the connection between the Italian capital and Paris.

It was achieved for the first time in 2005 and then repeated in 2006, 2007, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2018 and 2019. Nadal aspires to repeat again in 2021. “The work for Roland Garros is already done,” he warned after sneaking into the final of the Foro Italico.

Rafa was referring to the fact that he had already played enough games, with whom they will be his direct rivals in the French Open and that he has already had to face all kinds of situations.

The only singularity is that the most repeated final of the Open Era (29 times if the ATP Cup 2020 is counted), may not occur at the Internationals in France. And it is that Djokovic reach the draw as the first favorite and the champion of Rome to be the third. Second place will go to Daniil Medvedev by a margin of 150 points.