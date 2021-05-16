Masters Rome 2021: The second fall in Rome that outrages Nadal: “We are going to kill ourselves”

Updated 05/16/2021 – 19:02

Rafael Nadal has fallen badly again on the center court of the Foro Italico in Rome. It had previously happened to him in the quarter round against Alexander Zverev. This time it was this afternoon during the final of the tournament against Novak Djokovic.

In the seventh game of the first set, the Spaniard tripped over one of the white lines when he hit a right-hand passer. He managed to win the point, but he got wallowed in the sand that could have led to negative consequences.

The tennis player was outraged by the poor state of the playing surface and made it known to the Brazilian chair umpire Carlos Bernardes: “The lines are incredible, every porter gives. We are going to kill each other in the end.” The only solution of the organization, after inspection by the referee, was to remove an operator with a hammer to better fix the nails.