Masters Rome 2021: The ‘earthling’ Swiatek wins a ticket in the final of Rome against Pliskova

Updated 05/15/2021 – 18:02

Iga Swiatek, only 19 years old, made herself known last October, becoming the fourth youngest champion at Roland Garros. It has been to get to the brick dust tour and get results again.

The Polish woman, a seller in February on the hard surface of Adelaide, qualified this Saturday for the final of the WTA 1,000 in Rome after defeating on the same day. Elina Svitolina (6-2 and 7-5) and Coco Gauff (7-6 and 6-3).

Swiatek run into a fixture in the finals of the Foro Italico. Is about Karolina Pliskova, which chains three years in a row among the two best in the tournament. Iga will have a double prize if she is crowned tomorrow.

And it is that it will release its status of ‘top10’. Otherwise, Garbie Muguruza will be the one who returns to the prestigious positions of the women’s circuit.

Pliskova Today I was the executioner of Petra Martic by 6-1, 3-6 and 6-2. The Czech inscribed her name on the palmars in the 2019 edition.