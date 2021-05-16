Masters Rome 2021: Rafa Nadal – Opelka: schedule and where to watch the semifinal match of the Master 1000 in Rome on TV today

Rafa Nadal and Reilly Opelka face off in the semifinals of the Masters 1000 in Rome. The game is scheduled on the third shift in the morning on Center Court. It will be played after the conclusion of the quarterfinal match between Djokovic and Zverev, postponed on Friday due to rain and the subsequent dispute of the women’s semifinal between Karolina Pliskova and Petra Martic. Therefore, Nadal and Opelka will play no earlier than 1:00 p.m.

Nadal’s rival in the penultimate round is the American Reilly Opelka, a 2.11 giant who has a devastating serve. In the match that opened the quarterfinals, Opelka got rid of Argentine Federico Delbonis 7-5 and 7-6 (2) with 18 aces. Nadal beat Zverev in the quarterfinals 6-3, 6-4.

To be an unprecedented duel between the player from Palm Coast (Florida), 47 in the world, and Nadal, who has the statistics in his favor because he never lost in the semifinals at the Foro Italico. So far 11 out of 11. It will also be his 75th Masters 1000 semi-final and the first for Opelka.

The semifinal match of the Masters 1,000 of Rome 2021 between Rafael Nadal and Reilly Opelka will be played no earlier than 1:00 p.m. on the third turn of the Pista Centrale of the Foro Italico. It can be followed on live television through #Vamos, the sports-themed channel of the Movistar + pay-TV platform.

Also You can follow the game with live comments from MARCA.com. At its completion, you will be able to read the chronicle, Nadal’s statements and the best analysis of what happened on the track.