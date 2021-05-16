Masters Rome 2021: Rafa Nadal knocks down the giant Opelka to stand in his twelfth final in Rome

Updated 05/15/2021 – 17:36

Rafael Nadal fight tomorrow for his tenth title at the 1000 Masters in Rome in his twelfth final after ending the resistance of Reilly Opelka by 6-4 and 6-4, in 1 hour and 32 minutes.

He celebrated with triumph his 500th game on the court that has given him glory. His balance is 458 games won and 42 lost, which is equivalent to a success rate of 91.6 percent..

In the last 17 seasons, only last year he had no finals in clay-court tournaments because only Roma was played and he lost in the quarterfinals to Diego Schwartzman.

Opelka, who had six defeats before arriving in Rome, had a fantastic week at the Foro Italico. “The land is not for the Americans and neither is it for me,” he warned before contesting the semifinals.

The giant of 2.11 meters, who has won more on clay in five days in the Italian capital than in his entire career. His balance was 2-10 and now it is 6-11.

Easier to play on any type of surface with serves at 229 kilometers per hour. That is why Reilly had appeared in the semifinal without ‘breaks’ against.

Nadal is human and he felt from the beginning the pressure that a break against him was almost synonymous with a lost set. His rival made four options to lead by 3-1 and serve. I did not take advantage of them and Rafa breathed relieved.

To which you forgive the best tennis player in history in brick dust, you end up paying it. It also happened to Opelka, who gave up his serve in the fifth game.

The pressure was felt by the American, unable to endure the long exchanges proposed by his adversary. A second break in the third game of the second set accelerates the outcome in the sun.

And it is that everything that the American serves does not subtract. I only got 13 nine points from the payback. Rafa kept his serve intact for the first time since the round of 16 in Monte Carlo with Grigor Dimitrov.

Nadal waits in the final tomorrow for the winner of the match between Novak Djokovic and Lorenzo Sonego. Regardless of who is the second finalist, the physical advantage will be for the Spaniard since his opponent will have been forced to jump twice today to the arena of the Roman Coliseum to play the quarterfinals and the semifinals.