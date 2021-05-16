Masters Rome 2021: Rafa Nadal: “It is incredible to have 10 times the trophy of Rome”

Updated 05/16/2021 – 20:44

Rafael Nadal was exultant at winning the 1000 Masters in Rome trophy ten times. The Spaniard equals the 36 TMS of Novak Djokovic for a total of 88 tournaments won.

Victory. “It is something incredible to have 10 times the Roma trophy in my hands. I have had a complete tournament and I feel very happy. It is true that I have suffered and at the same time I have been lucky, especially saving the two match points against Shapovalov” .

Sensations “I remember the 2005 final against Guillermo Coria, which lasted 5 hours. After winning 10 times at Roland Garros, Monte Carlo and Barcelona, ​​I also wanted to win 10 times here.”

Rivalry with Djokovic. “It was an honor to play with him again.”