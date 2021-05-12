Masters Rome 2021: Rafa Nadal complains about Thursday’s schedule in Rome: “I’m not happy, it’s not well done”

Updated 05/12/2021 – 23:45

Rafael Nadal was satisfied with the victory, but disappointed by the order of play on Thursday where he will meet Canadian Denis Shapovalov. And it is that after closing the day on Wednesday, the tennis player has been scheduled in the third shift of the central court of the Roman Italic Forum.

Match. “I think I played a complete game. I made a mistake, but I did things well. I hit well with forehand and backhand. I had a feeling of control. It was one of the good games I have played this year on It is a victory of prestige and a victory of confidence. ”

Order of play. “Unfortunately, we have to do the press conference faster than normal because they put me in third shift and that means I might play at 1. It’s all fair enough. Sometimes things work like this here and I’m not happy with It is 10pm and we are here and I have been lucky not to go to the third set. If I play the third shift, I have to be ready at 11.30 in case something happens and it seems somewhat exaggerated. I do not feel harmed, but the one who has made the schedule, who is usually the director of the tournament with someone from the ATP is wrong.

Service. “At times, I served well and at times less well. I think the positive is that with the second serve, I have been solid at all times. The conditions were slow and the track was very heavy. A very big change compared to Madrid. Overall it was a game that I played with control and I am satisfied in almost every aspect “.