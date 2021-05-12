Masters Rome 2021: Rafa Nadal against Sinner: schedule and where to watch the Rome Masters match on TV today

Updated 05/12/2021 – 09:20

Rafael Nadal, number three in the world ranking, makes his debut this afternoon at the 1000 Masters in Rome against local tennis player Jannik Sinner. The Italian, 18 on the ATP charts at 19, is one of the great promises of the men’s professional circuit.

Nadal-Sinner schedule at the 1000 Masters in Rome

The debut of the nine-time champion on the tracks of the Roman Italic Forum will be in the fifth turn of the central field, the main track of Rome. Be from 6:00 p.m. It will be the last day in which there will be no public in the stands since as of Thursday the local government will allow 25 percent of the total capacity.

Where to see the Master 1000 of Rome tennis on TV and online?



The ATP Roma 2021 will be broadcast by Movistar + in the men’s category, and can be followed through two channels: Movistar Deportes and #Vamos. Teledeporte broadcast live the women’s tournament.

In addition, you can follow all the information about the tournament on the Marca.com website.