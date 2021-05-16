Masters Rome 2021: Nadal’s button in Rome: 10 titles, 4,956,382 euros and 8,500 points

Rafael Nadal has won the title of Rome for the tenth time today, feat that he had already achieved before at Roland Garros (13), Barcelona (12) and Monte Carlo (11). In fact, he is the first tennis player in history to win a minimum of ten times in four different competitions, breaking the tie with the French Jean Borotra.

Nadal takes a loot from the Italian capital that amounts to 4,956,382 euros since it was imposed in the 2005 edition. The champion award has been significantly affected by the global pandemic.

In 2019, for example, The trophy was accompanied by a check for 958,055 euros for the 245,085 he won today after beating Novak Djokovic in the final.

In his 10 championships he has accumulated a total of 8,500 points. It should be remembered that in 2005, 2006 and 2007, where he recorded his first three victories, only 500 points were added to the winner.