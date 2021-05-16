Masters Rome 2021: Iga Swiatek makes history in the final of Rome: double donut to Pliskova and world ‘top10’

Updated 05/16/2021 – 15:31

Iga Swiatek has made history this Sunday at the Foro Italico in Rome. The Polish, only 19 years old, has prevailed in the final Karolina Pliskova for a double 6-0, in 46 minutes, and this Monday she will debut her condition of ‘top10’ in the WTA.

In this way, Garbie Muguruza will have to wait for Roland Garros to try to return to the top ten places in the ranking.

For the tenth time since 1971, a final on the women’s circuit has ended with such an impressive result. The other nine were: Chris Evert to Linda Tuero (Cleveland, 1973), Chris Evert to Gail Sherriff (Indianpolis, 1974), Chris Evert to Martina Navratilova (Amelia Island, 1981), Etsuko Inoue to Beth Herr (Tokyo, 1984), Steffi Graf to Natasha Zvereva (Roland Garros, 1988), Elena Reinach to Caroline Kuhlman (Auckland, 1993), Marion Bartoli to Olga Puchkova (Quebec, 2006), Agnieszka Radwanska to Dominika Cibulkova (Sidney, 2013) and Simona Halep to Anastasija Sevastova (Bucharest, 2016).

From the Spanish Arantxa Snchez Vicario that there was not a player who had a tennis so appropriate to the clay. Swiatek, current Roland Garros champion, Presents candidacy to repeat crown in Paris with two weeks remaining for the start of the second big on the calendar.

Pliskova gave up in the second game of the second set when she lost her serve for the fourth time. He smashed his racket on the ground, received a warning from the chair umpire and definitively disconnected from the final.

Iga achieves his third professional title after the French Open and Adelaide, but the first in category 1,000. His opponent only added 13 points, four of them in the last game of the match..

To the tennis player from Warsaw, an admirer of Rafael Nadal, The two commitments that he had to play yesterday in the quarterfinals with Elina Svitolina and the semifinals against Coco Gauff did not weigh on him. Pliskova, for three times in a row finalist in Rome, had only had to face the semifinal with Petra Martic.