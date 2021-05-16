Masters Rome 2021: Djokovic resurrects against Tsitsipas to stand in the semifinals of Rome

Updated 05/15/2021 – 13:26

Stefanos Tsitsipas, 22, again demonstrated in the quarterfinals of Rome against Novak Djokovic the reasons that have led him to be the best tennis player this season.

The Greek put the best tennis player on the planet on the ropes, but ended up losing by 4-6, 7-5 and 7-5, in 3 hours and 16 minutes. Djokovic, 12 times semifinalist in the Foro Italico, has 5 and a half hours of rest before crossing in the penultimate round with local Lorenzo Sonego, Andrey Rublev’s executioner 3-6, 6-4 and 6-3. To find the last Italian in the fight for the title you have to go back to Adriano Panatta in 1978.

The Serb came back in the rain again. He went from 4-2 for Tsitsipas to 4-5 for the world number one. The sun was finally shining in the Italian capital after a rainy Friday.

‘Nole’ needed four chances to sign the tables on the scoreboard with a second ‘break’ in the twelfth round. The defender of the Roman crown shouted in vindication.

His rival broke the duel again with a break in the third game of the continuation. The first favorite of the box suffered the same illness that led him to lose in the semi-finals in Belgrade: he missed many break points (6-23).

He paid for his racket, which ended up crashed on a billboard on the side of the court..

In the capital of his country there were 23 break balls that he did not know how to take advantage of.

Novak re-engaged in the match and reached all four games with a draw. He will then lose his serve for the fifth time. Tsitsipas pulled out to win at 5-4 and failed. He paid dearly because the next three games ended up on the other side of the net. Djokovic signs eight consecutive semifinals in Rome.