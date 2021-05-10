Masters Rome 2021: Dates, times and where to watch the ATP Master 1000 in Rome on TV and online

After the Mutua Madrid Open, the Rome ATP is the third and Last 1,000 Masters on clay tour after Monte Carlo and the appointment of the Magic Box. In the Foro Italico, from May 9 to 16, will be the best players on the planet, including Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams, who were absent from the team in the Spanish capital.

Djokovic defends the crown in the men’s box while Simona halep it prevailed in the feminine.

Rome ATP Master 1000 tournament dates and times

The contest started last Sunday and has day and night session. The games start at 11.00 hours, as happened in the Spanish capital. The main favorites will play all their duels at Campo Centrale. Be there where to debut Rafael Nadal next Wednesday against local Jannik Sinner.

On Saturday 15 the final WTA and men’s semifinals On Sunday 16, turn of the male final

Where to see the Master 1000 of Rome tennis on TV and online?

The ATP Roma 2021 be issued by Movistar + in the male category, and it can be followed through two channels: Movistar Sports and #Vamos. Teledeporte broadcast live the women’s tournament.

In addition, you can follow all the information about the tournament on the Marca.com website.