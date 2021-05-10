Masters Roma 2021: The Last of Paire: Take a mobile photo of a dubious boat during their loss to Travaglia

Updated 10/05/2021 – 13:05

Benoit paire he continues to star in one show after another wherever he goes. This time he has played at the 1000 Masters in Rome. This Monday, in his first round match with local guest Stefano Travaglia, has faced the chair umpire during the second set by a doubtful ball from his rival that he considered had bounced out.

At the conclusion of the game in which Paire committed three double faults, the French tennis player went to the exchange chair and took out his phone to take a picture of the brand.

He received a warning from the referee for unsportsmanlike conduct, that will carry a financial penalty. Benoit ended up losing the match to Travaglia 6-4, 6-3 and his record this season is two wins and 12 losses.

To find his only two triumphs, he had to go to Córdoba and last week to the Mutua Madrid Open, where he justified the success by the presence of French fans in the stands of the Caja Mágica.