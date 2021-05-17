Masters Roma 2021: Svitolina ends Muguruza’s Roman dream

Updated 05/13/2021 – 20:03

They have been exchanging balls for nine years Elina Svitolina and Garbie Muguruza since their destinies crossed for the first time in the Rolang Garros 2012 qualifying round. Since then, have been measured up to twelve times, to the point that there is no rival that Caracas has faced more times throughout his prolific career.

Garbie won the first two times in that distant 2012 -repeated in the Wimbledon preview– but since then the balance is seven to three for the Ukrainian, who today, in the Round of 16 of the WTA 1,000 in Rome, has had no mercy on Garbie (6-4, 6-2) on a track that he knows like the back of his hand. Not for nothing, I already won in the Foro Italico in 2017 and 2018.

Conchita Martnez’s pupil suffered the unspeakable with her serve, in a duel in which he lost his service up to seven times with just eight break balls against him. In addition, He only won 9 of the 29 points he played on his first serve, for a meager 31 percent effectiveness.

Despite everything, Garbie had his options, especially in a crazy first set that left up to six consecutive ‘breaks’ after the initial 1-0 for the Ukrainian. Already with 4-5 against, the caraquea again showed that it was not his day with the serve, giving up on the first set ball.

The second act got off to a promising start, because Muguruza managed to break Svitolina’s serve and placed 2-1 in her favor but the truth is that the Spanish did not score a single game again. It is more, the Ukrainian scored the last eleven stitches in a row, closing the contest with a blank ‘break’.

Svitolina will now measure in the Polish quarters Iga Swiatek, defender of the title at Roland Garros, who suffered a great deal – she raised two match points in the second set – against the Czech Barbora Krejcikova until winning 3-6, 7-6 (5), 7-5 in almost three hours of the game.