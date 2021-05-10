Masters Roma 2021: Sara Sorribes wins the longest match of the year: three hours and 51 minutes

Updated 10/05/2021 – 22:24

Sara sorribes, the number 51 in the WTA ranking and one of the revelations of the season with the title of Guadalajara and the quarterfinals of Miami, has added this Monday his first victory on clay in 2021.

Silvia Soler’s pupil, after falling to the first in Bogota against Sara Errani and at the Mutua Madrid Open with Simona Halep, has gone to the second round in Rome. His victim has been the local Camila Giorgi, 83 of the lists and guest of the organization in the longest duel in time of the present campaign.

Sorribes won with a score of 7-6 (4), 6-7 (7) and 7-5, after three hours and 51 minutes. The Italian sold her defeat dearly and came to dominate 4-0 in the tiebreaker sleeve. Sara’s relentless fight allowed her to turn an almost impossible marker. The match was played at the Campo Centrale, the main stadium of the Foro Italico. Aryna Sabalenka awaits him in the second round in Rome, brand new champion last Saturday in Madrid.

The other Spanish woman in the fight is Garbie muguruza. Its premiere is set for tomorrow with the Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, a brand new semifinalist last week in the capital of Spain.